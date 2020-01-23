Snowdrop Stroll at Dunn Gardens Feb 9
Thursday, January 23, 2020
|Snowdrops in Dunn Gardens
Snowdrop Stroll at Dunn Gardens 13533 Northshire Road NW, Seattle 98177
Sunday, February 9, 2020, Noon to 4pm
Free to members, Donations from not-yet-members greatly appreciated.
When most of Seattle is enshrouded in 50 shades of gray, Dunn Gardens is surprisingly colorful.
Bundle up and come spend an afternoon enjoying magenta cyclamen, the yellow-gold of mahonia and witch hazel, and of course, the snowdrops. These early bloomers are lovely reminders of the beauty of a winter garden.
Bring your friends and neighbors for a docent-led mini tour, hot tea, light snacks, and a warm fire.
As much as we love dogs, we ask that you please leave your four-legged friends at home.
We look forward to seeing you in The Gardens!
