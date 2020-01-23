Snowdrop Stroll at Dunn Gardens Feb 9

Snowdrops in Dunn Gardens





Sunday, February 9, 2020, Noon to 4pmFree to members, Donations from not-yet-members greatly appreciated.When most of Seattle is enshrouded in 50 shades of gray, Dunn Gardens is surprisingly colorful.Bundle up and come spend an afternoon enjoying magenta cyclamen, the yellow-gold of mahonia and witch hazel, and of course, the snowdrops. These early bloomers are lovely reminders of the beauty of a winter garden.Bring your friends and neighbors for a docent-led mini tour, hot tea, light snacks, and a warm fire.As much as we love dogs, we ask that you please leave your four-legged friends at home.We look forward to seeing you in The Gardens!