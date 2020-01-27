Wrestling: Shorecrest High School takes 5th Place at the Lynden Invitational Tournament

Shorecrest wrestling team celebrates with ice cream

Photo by Sean Rhodes

Trentyn Good, Senior Captain 1st Place 152lb





Thomas Rhodes 1st Place 113lb

Ian Mortensen 2nd Place 170lb

Kiaya Conway-Yasuyama (Senior Captain)

2nd Place 138lb

Elyjah Schultz 2nd Place 220lb

Shorecrest High School Wrestling had a good showing at the 32nd Lynden Invitational Tournament on Saturday, January 25, 2020 and took 5th place as a team out of 17 other high school squads.This is the highest placing Shorecrest has ever had at the Lynden Invitational.Out of 15 participants, six of the Shorecrest wrestlers placed in their individual brackets.(Senior Captain) took first place in the 152lb bracket and(Sophomore) took first place in the 113lb bracket.(Senior) took 2nd place in the 170lb bracket.(Senior Captain) took 2nd place in the 138lb bracket.(Junior) took 2nd place in the 220lb bracket and(Junior) took 3rd in the Heavyweight Division.Other underclassmen showed some growth and potential at this varsity level tournament:(Sophomore), with two wins and two losses; and(Junior), with one win, two losses.Overall, Shorecrest Wrestling has knocked the rust off with three team wins and one tie in the Wesco South Division and the team is now ready to head into the postseason.Head Coach Bryan Officer is pleased that his Varsity Line-up has polished up their game for the upcoming dual meet with the undefeated Shorewood Thunderbirds next week.Then onto Districts and Regionals with the ultimate goal of taking several Scot wrestlers to the State Tournament in Tacoma on February 21st.Individual Placers are listed below:113lbs: Thomas Rhodes (1st Place)138lbs: Kaiya Conway-Yasuyama (2nd Place)152lbs: Trentyn Good (1st Place)170lbs: Ian Mortensen (2nd Place)220lbs: Elyjah Schultz (2nd Place)285lbs: Jordan Glesener (3rd Place)-- Sean Rhodes, Assistant Wrestling Coach, Shorecrest High School--Photos by Sean Rhodes