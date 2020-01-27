Wrestling: Shorecrest High School takes 5th Place at the Lynden Invitational Tournament
Monday, January 27, 2020
|Shorecrest wrestling team celebrates with ice cream
Photo by Sean Rhodes
|Trentyn Good, Senior Captain 1st Place 152lb
This is the highest placing Shorecrest has ever had at the Lynden Invitational.
Out of 15 participants, six of the Shorecrest wrestlers placed in their individual brackets.
Of those six, 5 wrestlers made it to the Championship rounds, and two were Tournament Weight Class Champions.
|Thomas Rhodes 1st Place 113lb
Trentyn Good (Senior Captain) took first place in the 152lb bracket and Thomas Rhodes (Sophomore) took first place in the 113lb bracket.
|Ian Mortensen 2nd Place 170lb
Kiaya Conway-Yasuyama (Senior Captain) took 2nd place in the 138lb bracket.
Elyjiah Schultz (Junior) took 2nd place in the 220lb bracket and Jordan Glesener (Junior) took 3rd in the Heavyweight Division.
Other underclassmen showed some growth and potential at this varsity level tournament:
Aiden Didio (Sophomore), with two wins and two losses; and Wyatt Patrenaude (Junior), with one win, two losses.
|Kiaya Conway-Yasuyama (Senior Captain)
2nd Place 138lb
Then onto Districts and Regionals with the ultimate goal of taking several Scot wrestlers to the State Tournament in Tacoma on February 21st.
|Elyjah Schultz 2nd Place 220lb
-- Sean Rhodes, Assistant Wrestling Coach, Shorecrest High School
--Photos by Sean Rhodes
