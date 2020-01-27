Wrestling: Shorecrest High School takes 5th Place at the Lynden Invitational Tournament

Monday, January 27, 2020

Shorecrest wrestling team celebrates with ice cream
Photo by Sean Rhodes


Trentyn Good, Senior Captain 1st Place 152lb

Shorecrest High School Wrestling had a good showing at the 32nd Lynden Invitational Tournament on Saturday, January 25, 2020 and took 5th place as a team out of 17 other high school squads.

This is the highest placing Shorecrest has ever had at the Lynden Invitational.

Out of 15 participants, six of the Shorecrest wrestlers placed in their individual brackets.

Of those six, 5 wrestlers made it to the Championship rounds, and two were Tournament Weight Class Champions.

Thomas Rhodes 1st Place 113lb

Trentyn Good (Senior Captain) took first place in the 152lb bracket and Thomas Rhodes (Sophomore) took first place in the 113lb bracket.

Ian Mortensen 2nd Place 170lb
Ian Mortensen (Senior) took 2nd place in the 170lb bracket.

 Kiaya Conway-Yasuyama (Senior Captain) took 2nd place in the 138lb bracket.

 Elyjiah Schultz (Junior) took 2nd place in the 220lb bracket and Jordan Glesener (Junior) took 3rd in the Heavyweight  Division.

Other underclassmen showed some growth and potential at this varsity level tournament:

Aiden Didio (Sophomore), with two wins and two losses; and Wyatt Patrenaude (Junior), with one win, two losses.

Overall, Shorecrest Wrestling has knocked the rust off with three team wins and one tie in the Wesco South Division and the team is now ready to head into the postseason.

Kiaya Conway-Yasuyama (Senior Captain)
2nd Place 138lb
Head Coach Bryan Officer is pleased that his Varsity Line-up has polished up their game for the upcoming dual meet with the undefeated Shorewood Thunderbirds next week.

Then onto Districts and Regionals with the ultimate goal of taking several Scot wrestlers to the State Tournament in Tacoma on February 21st. 



Elyjah Schultz 2nd Place 220lb
Individual Placers are listed below:

113lbs: Thomas Rhodes (1st Place)
138lbs: Kaiya Conway-Yasuyama (2nd Place)
152lbs: Trentyn Good (1st Place)
170lbs: Ian Mortensen (2nd Place)
220lbs: Elyjah Schultz (2nd Place)
285lbs: Jordan Glesener (3rd Place)

-- Sean Rhodes, Assistant Wrestling Coach, Shorecrest High School
--Photos by Sean Rhodes


