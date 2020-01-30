Parkwood Elementary participates in Traveling Mural

Parkwood students pose with their Traveling Mural before sending pieces of it to other schools

“Our students made a 10-foot mural focused on moments of kindness,” explained Workman. “Over 400 Parkwood students from kindergarten through 6th grade decorated 4x4 inch square capturing a moment of kindness, quotes or art and attached them to the paper to create the mural.”

Parkwood’s Traveling Mural made of mural sections from eight schools

“Now we all have giant murals in a collage style made from each school,” said Workman.

Closeup of Parkwood’s Traveling Mural section

Photo courtesy Shoreline Schools

John B. Sliney Elementary in Branford, CT

Colegio Inglés Americano in Monterrey, Mexico

East Farms Elementary in Farmington, CT

Waukon High School in Waukon, IA

New Glarus Elementary in New Glarus, WI

Kensington Elementary in Kensington, NH

Partridge Elementary in Ft. Leonard Wood, MO









Parkwood Elementary Librarian Amanda Workman and her students recently participated in a Traveling Mural project. The massive art project connected eight schools from across the U.S. and Mexico.They then cut the mural into sections and mailed them to the seven other schools. Those schools then sent a section of their own murals back to Parkwood.The schools are also using the project as an opportunity to learn about each other. Each school sent a little biography about their school along with their mural sections. The schools are also working to schedule a Skype call together in February.The other seven schools that participated in the project are: