On ramp to I-5 from Northgate Way to close for Link construction
Sunday, January 26, 2020
|The back half of Northgate Mall has been demolished
Photo by Steven H. Robinson
Beginning Sunday, January 26, 2020, Sound Transit will be closing the on-ramp to northbound Interstate 5 via Northgate Way in Seattle to construct the columns for the future aerial guideway.
|Detour route to get on I-5 northbound
from Northgate Way
This closure is a necessary step for construction of the Lynnwood Link light rail.
There was no indication of how long the closure would last.
The back half of the mall has been demolished, and the Best Buy store on Northgate Way is closed, so the traffic jams may not be as serious as if the mall were full of businesses.
0 comments:
Post a Comment