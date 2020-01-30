Live and Local for February 1, 2020

This bossa nova quintet is based in Seattle and performs regularly at Serafina Restaurant and Egans Ballard Jam House. The group has recently been featured on the Starbucks bossa nova compilation entitled In A Bossa Nova Mood.





Passarim provides an understated and seductive musical experience.





Francesca Merlini Vocal

Nick Torretta Saxophone, Flute

Brian Willett Guitar

Leo Raymundo Stand-up Bass, Vocals

Paul MIranda - Drums, Percussion