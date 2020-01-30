Live and Local for February 1, 2020
Thursday, January 30, 2020
Live and Local
There's a lot of live and local music to choose from each weekend. Most venues have food, some have dancing. Most have a cover charge and require reservations.
All have great local bands and entertainment!
This Saturday, February 1, 2020 here's what's happening
|Yo La Tango at Monka Brewing Co.
MONKA BREWING COMPANY
Yo La Tango - free and family friendly (no pets) 4:30 - 6pm
Monka Brewing Co, 17211 15th Ave NE, Shoreline 98155
Two guitars playing tango music!
Monka is a new micro brewery in the North City Business District. Feel free to bring in your own food and enjoy their craft beers.
NORTH CITY BISTRO and WINE SHOP
Passarim - $12 Cover - 8 - 11pm
North City Bistro and Wine Shop, 1520 NE 177th St, Shoreline 98155
Call 206-365-4447 or go to website and fill out the simple reservation request form in order to secure seats for the show. Then buy your tickets here.
North City Bistro has built a reputation as a genuine venue for artists and music lovers alike. Very intimate, with a great wine and food selection. Open with music: Tuesday – Saturday. Wine Shop: 2:00pm. Kitchen: 4:30pm to Close.
This bossa nova quintet is based in Seattle and performs regularly at Serafina Restaurant and Egans Ballard Jam House. The group has recently been featured on the Starbucks bossa nova compilation entitled In A Bossa Nova Mood.
Passarim provides an understated and seductive musical experience.
Francesca Merlini Vocal
Nick Torretta Saxophone, Flute
Brian Willett Guitar
Leo Raymundo Stand-up Bass, Vocals
Paul MIranda - Drums, Percussion
|Monster Road at Aurora Borealis
AURORA BOREALIS
Monster Road - $10 cover - 7 - 10pm
16708 Aurora Ave N - Shoreline 98133
Seattle Solid GOLD Big Band - FREE and family friendly. 7:30 - 9:30pm
Third Place Commons Town Center, intersection of Bothell and Ballinger Way NE in Lake Forest Park.
This 20-piece dance and show band is styled after the amazing house bands in Las Vegas. With two world-class vocalists and a full horn section, nothing compares to the ‘wall of sound’ you get from Seattle Solid GOLD Big Band.
Thanks to Merlone Geier, TPC provides free live music every Friday and Saturday. Third Place Commons is a beloved community space with a full calendar of activities and a Farmers Market in the summer.
Inspired by classic 60’s and 70’s R/B/Soul, MONSTER ROAD brings their high energy show to the dance floor every single time with songs you just don’t get to hear anymore.
Vegas veteran Susan Apple and Seattle soul singer Roosevelt McQuarter, Jr. share a dual front as the band’s lead vocalists and between their killer harmonies and award-winning musicians’ grooves, their show will have you tapping into your yesterday in no time.
The Aurora Borealis is a restaurant and event space with live entertainment most days of the week.
|View from the state at TPC as the
Solid GOLD Big Band plays
THIRD PLACE COMMONS
DARRELL'S TAVERN
Skularoid Presents: Sundodger w/ Watch Rome Burn and Death Coach -
9pm – 12am - $8 cover - 21+
Darrell's Tavern 18041 Aurora Ave N. 206-542-6688.
Heavy rock metal and punk bands at Shoreline's own Dive Bar.
Live music, vintage decor, pizza, tacos, hotdogs, and free pool.
|Photo by Jan Hansen
MUSIC IN SHORELINE
For a complete listing of live music in Shoreline throughout the week, check out the calendar on the Music in Shoreline site.
