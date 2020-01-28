Update on statewide response to 2019 novel coronavirus

From the Washington Department of Health

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Clean and disinfect objects and surfaces

The Washington State Department of Health wants to ensure that the public is aware of the ways we are working to keep the public informed every day. The multi-agency public response to Washington’s first case of 2019 novel coronavirus is ongoing, as these teams partner to learn more about this emerging issue.There are steps people can take to reduce their risk of getting any viral respiratory infections. These include:It is also important for people to stay at home away from others if they are sick and for people to cover their mouth and nose with a tissue when they cough or sneeze, then throw the tissue in the trash and wash their handsDOH has established a call center to address questions from the public. If you have questions about what is happening in Washington state, how the virus is spread, and what to do if you have symptoms, please call 1-800-525-0127 and press #.