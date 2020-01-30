Wrestling: Shorewood boys win tournament title and four of the girls place

Shorewood wrestling teams





















Shorewood wrestling headed down to Raymond Washington over the weekend to compete in the Doug Makaiwi Memorial Tournament at Raymond High School. As the reigning tournament champions the Thunderbirds had a lot of pressure to perform at their best.Shorewood's sole individual title came from sophomore Quincy Laflin at 113 pounds as he pinned every opponent he faced.It was a true team effort at the other weights as Shorewood had ten other wrestlers place in the top 3 to run away with another team title.While the boys took home a team title the Thunderbird girls also had a strong showing. Kiana Yoshimura won her first tournament title as four of the ladies placed in top 3.--Clark Norton