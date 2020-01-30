Wrestling: Shorewood boys win tournament title and four of the girls place
|Shorewood wrestling teams
Shorewood's sole individual title came from sophomore Quincy Laflin at 113 pounds as he pinned every opponent he faced.
It was a true team effort at the other weights as Shorewood had ten other wrestlers place in the top 3 to run away with another team title.
While the boys took home a team title the Thunderbird girls also had a strong showing. Kiana Yoshimura won her first tournament title as four of the ladies placed in top 3.
--Clark Norton
