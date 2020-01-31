Wrestling: Shorewood boys in triple-dual against Ingraham, Cedarcrest, and Edmonds-Woodway

Quincy Laflin



By Clark Norton





Over the eight weight classes from 126 to 182 pounds Shorewood went on a 44-0 run as they cruised to a 56-20 victory.



The second contest of the night was Shorewood against Cedarcrest. Both teams entered the match undefeated in the league and eying a District Championship.





Sophomore Quincy Laflin stepped on the mat first at 113 pounds and picked up his seventh pin in his last seven matches to give Shorewood an early lead. After each Shorewood win Cedarcrest responded with a win of their own for an 18-18 tie after 145 pounds.





A forfeit at 152 gave Shorewood another narrow lead. Junior Cole Becker at 160 pounds wasted no time as he needed just 38 seconds to pin his opponent to stretch the Thunderbird advantage. RJ Buchheit and Hunter Tibodeau continued the pin party as Shorewood jumped out to a 42-18 lead with just four weights to go.





At 195 pounds Cedarcrest stopped the bleeding with a tough second round pin by Matthew Weinert, ranked #2 in the state. With momentum back on their side they pinned again at 220 and 285 pounds and then got a forfeit at 106 to tie the team score 42-42.





It went to the rule books as the referees and coaches went through the tie-breaker rules to determine an outcome. It went all the way to the ninth tie-breaker, most first points scored across all of the individual matches, for Shorewood to be declared the winner and remain undefeated.

Devin Leach

After the close call against Cedarcrest, Shorewood finished the night against the reigning Wesco South Champion Edmonds-Woodway Warriors.





With both teams undefeated the winner would clinch a district title.





The dual began at 120 pounds and Ed-way wasted no time as they got a pin to open the scoring. Things looked bad for Shorewood in the second bout as Isaac Van Horn fell behind 7-2 after the first period. He picked the bottom position to begin the second round and reversed his opponent to his back for a pin to tie the team score 6-6.





The Warriors pulled back ahead by winning the next three weights. Thunderbird senior captain Devin Leach went out at 152 pounds and faced off against two-time state placer Howie Hare. Leach left zero doubt as he dominated the entire way for an 8-1 win. Cole Becker followed Leach and got his 3rd pin of the day.





Hunter Tibodeau

After a loss at 170 pounds it was freshman Hunter Tibodeau at 182 pounds. Tibodeau tossed his opponent to his back in the opening seconds of the first round and got the pin.





With the win, Tibodeau not only got his team-leading 26th win of the season, but he broke the Shorewood record for most regular season wins by a freshman.









Shorewood wrestles next against their cross-town rivals Shorecrest Friday night, January 31, 2020 for the Spartan Cup. Wrestling will begin at 7pm at Shorecrest.

Shorewood Record: 10-1 Overall, 5-1 Wesco South The teams each got a close decision in the next two weights as Edmonds-Woodway clung to a 28-24 lead with three weights left. Showing why they are reigning champs, Edmonds-Woodway closed the night with a pair of pins at 285 and 113 sandwiched around a forfeit at 106 for a final team score of 46-24.





Isaac Van Horn

Shorewood 56 - Ingraham 20

@ Edmonds-Woodway HS

*106: Galen Baird IHS win by forfeit

113: Quincy Laflin SW SW pinned Julian Collins 0:35

120: David Urcino IHS pinned Kai Layton 4:27

126: Isaac Van Horn SW dec. Soloman Dowidar 18-12

132: Aidan Jung SW pinned Christian Bailey 1:02

138: Curt Tanaka SW win by forfeit

145: Kody Carpenter SW pinned Amerino Fennell 0:57

152: Devin Leach SW tech. Fall Flynn Baird 15-0

160: Cole Becker SW pinned Abdi Hassan 3:54

170: RJ Buchheim SW pinned Athanase 0:33

182: Hunter Tibodeau SW pinned Kieran Giesness 2:39

195: Tre Harstad IHS dec. Max Null 10-3

-1 Team Point IHS, Unsportsmanlike Conduct

220: Isaac Kabuchi SW pinned Graham Ritter 0:38

285: Cristian Tinoco IHS pinned Milan Johnson 0:12





R.J. Buchheit Shorewood 43 - Cedarcrest 42

@ Edmonds-Woodway HS

(+1 Team Point SW, Tie-Breaker criteria I (Most first points of the match scored))



106: Gabriel Arroyo CHS win by forfeit

*113: Quincy Laflin SW pinned Ashton Butterfield 3:59

120: Bryant Reid CHS pinned Kai Layton 3:45

126: Isaac Van Horn SW pinned Francisco Contreras 1:47

132: Hayden Dill CHS win by injury default Aidan Jung

138: Curt Tanaka SW pinned Shawn Nykreim 0:20

145: Evan Reid CHS pinned Kody Carpenter 3:02

152: Devin Leach SW win by forfeit

160: Cole Becker SW pinned Joseph Jensen 0:38

170: RJ Buchheim SW pinned Shad Mills 2:45

182: Hunter Tibodeau SW pinned Wayne Wright 1:01

195: Matthew Weigert CHS pinned Max Null 2:42

220: Macauley Miles CHS pinned Isaac Kabuchi 3:56

285: Rylan McPhee CHS pinned Milan Johnson 1:33





Cole Becker Shorewood 24 - Edmonds-Woodway 46

@ Edmonds-Woodway HS



106: Ethan Nguyen EW win by forfeit

113: Baylor Deckinger EW pinned Quincy Laflin 1:33

*120: Reece LeCompte EW pinned Kai Layton 1:23

126: Isaac Van Horn SW pinned Emmanuel Boake-Ansah 2:38

132: Jacob Pahre EW pinned Joseph Rivera 1:32

138: Ousman Fatty EW dec. Curt Tanaka 9-8

145: Alex Rapelje EW pinned Kody Carpenter 5:07

152: Devin Leach SW dec. Howie Hare 8-1

160: Cole Becker SW pinned Alec Rust 1:37

170: Russel Hare EW maj. dec. RJ Buchheit 12-3

182: Hunter Tibodeau SW pinned Charlie Van Horn 0:37

195: John Christian-Erikson EW dec. Max Null 4-3

220: Isaac Kabuchi SW dec. Evan Gibbs 7-4

285: George Kartano EW pinned Milan Johnson 2:38







@ Edmonds-Woodway HS

It was a wild day of wrestling for the Shorewood Thunderbirds on Wednesday as they took their undefeated record to Edmonds-Woodway high school for a triple-dual against Ingraham, Cedarcrest and Edmonds-Woodway.The T-Birds found themselves behind 12-6 after the first three weights. At 126 pounds freshmanpulled off a back-and-forth 18-12 victory and it was all Shorewood from then on.