Renaissance vocal concert of madrigals, ballets and chansons Feb 8

Friday, January 31, 2020

"Rebirth," a 5-voice ensemble with Kathleen Bennett, Wil Sederholm, Susan Senft and friends, will perform a concert of Renaissance pieces in Edmonds on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 7:30pm.

The evening's concert will include the popular Thomas Morley's madrigal "Now is the Month of Maying," along with pieces that are rarely performed, like "Dolcissima mia vita" by Italian fringe composer Carlo Gesualdo. 

It will include a wonderful collection of 16th and 17th century vocal music by many other composers such as Dowland, Monteverdi, di Lasso, Passereau, des Prez and more.

Tickets available at the door: $15 for adults and teens/children under 12 free.

Saturday, February 8 at 7:30pm in Chapman Hall at Edmonds Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 8109 224th Ave SW, Edmonds 98026 (just west of SR99).



