Pruning for the future - LFP Garden Club meeting Feb 11

Photo by Jerry Pickard













“ Pruning for the Future” to renovate older gardens and Japanese gardens.

Lauren Rogers owns and operates her own landscape design and consulting business, Planted Earth, focused on sustainable and regenerative methods, including pruning. She has degrees in both Landscape Design and Restoration Horticulture as well as a Master Pruner certification through Plant Amnesty.







On Tuesday, February 11, 2020 Lauren Rogers, Plants Amnesty, will speak at the meeting of the Lake Forest Park Garden Club on the topic of "Pruning for the Future."The garden club meets the second Tuesday of the month, September through May. They meet at Third Place Commons at Town Center, upper level, stage area. Town Center is at the intersection of Bothell and Ballinger Way NE.General meeting 9:15am and then coffee break and speaker at 10:15am.We welcome all to our meetings and you may go to two of them to see if we are a fit. Then we ask that you join for $25 a year.All levels of gardeners are welcome as it is a good place to learn and/or share your knowledge.