North City Co-op Preschool open house Mar 7
Friday, February 28, 2020
14514 20th Ave NE, Shoreline 98155.
The benefits of a cooperative preschool include:
The benefits of a cooperative preschool include:
- comparatively low tuition
- opportunity to work directly with children (including your own) in an environment geared to their needs
- discover positive ways to interact within our families
- meet new families and developing friendships
- learn invaluable information and gain insight and various viewpoints regarding child development and relevant topics pertaining to your child(ren)
With the enthusiastic contribution from each member, our school and children will thrive!
North City Co-op is sponsored by Shoreline Community College
North City Co-op is sponsored by Shoreline Community College
0 comments:
Post a Comment