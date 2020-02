North City Co-op Preschool open house Mar 7

comparatively low tuition

opportunity to work directly with children (including your own) in an environment geared to their needs

discover positive ways to interact within our families

meet new families and developing friendships

learn invaluable information and gain insight and various viewpoints regarding child development and relevant topics pertaining to your child(ren)

With the enthusiastic contribution from each member, our school and children will thrive!



North City Co-op is sponsored by Shoreline Community College









North City Co-op Preschool open house on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 10am to noon at their location 14514 20th Ave NE, Shoreline 98155 The benefits of a cooperative preschool include: