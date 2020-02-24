Summer Youth Dance Intensives with Moscow Ballet in Seattle this summer













This summer the Moscow Ballet is expanding its Summer Youth Dance Intensives to Seattle. August 10th-14th, 9am - 3:30pm. Hosted by the American Dance Institute.Open to ballet students intermediate through advanced levels, this comprehensive program provides a positive and supportive environment for student dancers to develop their technical and artistic ballet skills.It is a unique opportunity for young dancers to study Russian ballet technique and repertory one-on-one with Moscow Ballet Soloists and Instructors Yuriy Kuzo and Alisa Bolotnikova.