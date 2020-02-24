Summer Youth Dance Intensives with Moscow Ballet in Seattle this summer

Monday, February 24, 2020

This summer the Moscow Ballet is expanding its Summer Youth Dance Intensives to Seattle. August 10th-14th, 9am - 3:30pm. Hosted by the American Dance Institute.

Open to ballet students intermediate through advanced levels, this comprehensive program provides a positive and supportive environment for student dancers to develop their technical and artistic ballet skills.

It is a unique opportunity for young dancers to study Russian ballet technique and repertory one-on-one with Moscow Ballet Soloists and Instructors Yuriy Kuzo and Alisa Bolotnikova.

