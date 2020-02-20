Rob Oxford: The football you’re about to see is real, the game has been changed to protect the interested
Thursday, February 20, 2020
|Dragons SuperFan Jim Poole
Photo by Rob Oxford
By Rob Oxford
I will freely admit that based on the last go ‘round, when I first heard the XFL was returning in 2020 and that Seattle would have a team, I was skeptical.
Moreover, I was critical. In fact, with a sardonic smile I literally scoffed at the idea.
I have never been a fan of “professional” wrestling, didn’t particularly like anything Vince McMahon was connected with and you could hardly call its initial debut in 2001 a success.
However, a serious buzz had been created and those in the know seemed to think this time it would be different.
I have never been a fan of “professional” wrestling, didn’t particularly like anything Vince McMahon was connected with and you could hardly call its initial debut in 2001 a success.
However, a serious buzz had been created and those in the know seemed to think this time it would be different.
I’m still not sold on the team’s name, I would much prefer something like “Sockeyes” (NHL are you reading this) but as far as I’m concerned, they couldn’t have hired a better head coach. Former Seahawk Jim Zorn is a legend in this town.
Equally important in my opinion is that even though Vince McMahon is again the brainchild of this new venture, he has been keeping a much respected low profile.
In January I wrote an article about New Year’s Resolutions. In it I mentioned wanting to do more “activities” with my family. After watching the Seattle Dragons' first game, a loss on the road against the D.C. Defenders, I decided to purchase four tickets for their home opener against Tampa Bay, hoping that my eldest could get the day off work. Unfortunately that wasn’t to be, but my younger son asked his girlfriend to come and we were soon making plans for the upcoming weekend.
Last Saturday at about 1pm as we approached Centurylink Field, I was surprised by the amount of traffic. I was even more surprised that the parking lot right across the street from the field had a sign that read “Parking $10.” During a Seahawk game you’d be lucky to secure that spot for $50.
Everyone knows the Seahawks have the 12 Flag (I don’t think we’re legally allowed to call it the “12th Man Flag” anymore for fear of upsetting the Aggies of Texas A and M) and we’re pretty proud of it.
Equally important in my opinion is that even though Vince McMahon is again the brainchild of this new venture, he has been keeping a much respected low profile.
Although they’re still in the process of working out some of the kinks, like how to prevent a player who has just been penalized from swearing on live tv during a sideline interview, there seems to be enough professional football being played to appear legitimate.
In January I wrote an article about New Year’s Resolutions. In it I mentioned wanting to do more “activities” with my family. After watching the Seattle Dragons' first game, a loss on the road against the D.C. Defenders, I decided to purchase four tickets for their home opener against Tampa Bay, hoping that my eldest could get the day off work. Unfortunately that wasn’t to be, but my younger son asked his girlfriend to come and we were soon making plans for the upcoming weekend.
Last Saturday at about 1pm as we approached Centurylink Field, I was surprised by the amount of traffic. I was even more surprised that the parking lot right across the street from the field had a sign that read “Parking $10.” During a Seahawk game you’d be lucky to secure that spot for $50.
Making our way inside I was awestruck by the amount of Dragons' Team apparel already being worn by fans. Jerseys, hoodies, hats, men and women in face paint and dragon costumes, damsels in distress, I was not expecting nearly this much excitement.
Everyone knows the Seahawks have the 12 Flag (I don’t think we’re legally allowed to call it the “12th Man Flag” anymore for fear of upsetting the Aggies of Texas A and M) and we’re pretty proud of it.
Well, the Dragons may have something almost as cool … the eternal flame and Seahawk Hall of Famer Steve Largent was on hand to be the first to ignite the Dragons' “Cauldron of Fire.”
Although some of the rules are a bit different and may require some getting used to, it’s nonetheless football … and our family loves football.
Those at last Saturday's game set an XFL attendance record and the Dragons won their inaugural home opener 17 – 9 over the Tampa Bay Vipers.
Our seats were about 22 rows up from the field in the corner of the end zone and I, for one, couldn’t have been more pleased. In my opinion these seats were perfect.
After talking for most of the first half with a very friendly couple sitting in front of us who had recently purchased a season ticket package, I made my way down to the concession area before the start of the 3rd Quarter in search of a Dragons' “Ticket Sales and Experience Manager.” It was there I found Kaitlyn Tisch.
After explaining to me that I could get four tickets to the remaining four Dragon home games for just a little more than what Ticketmaster had charged me with their service fee, handling fee, convenience fee, license fee and ... Fifi, it wasn't a difficult decision.
I am happy to report that the Oxford Family will be busy through the weekend of August 11th breathing fire at Centurylink Field.
Go Dragons!
After talking for most of the first half with a very friendly couple sitting in front of us who had recently purchased a season ticket package, I made my way down to the concession area before the start of the 3rd Quarter in search of a Dragons' “Ticket Sales and Experience Manager.” It was there I found Kaitlyn Tisch.
After explaining to me that I could get four tickets to the remaining four Dragon home games for just a little more than what Ticketmaster had charged me with their service fee, handling fee, convenience fee, license fee and ... Fifi, it wasn't a difficult decision.
I am happy to report that the Oxford Family will be busy through the weekend of August 11th breathing fire at Centurylink Field.
Go Dragons!
0 comments:
Post a Comment