Rob Oxford: The football you’re about to see is real, the game has been changed to protect the interested













Our seats were about 22 rows up from the field in the corner of the end zone and I, for one, couldn’t have been more pleased. In my opinion these seats were perfect.After talking for most of the first half with a very friendly couple sitting in front of us who had recently purchased a season ticket package, I made my way down to the concession area before the start of the 3rd Quarter in search of a Dragons' “Ticket Sales and Experience Manager.” It was there I found Kaitlyn Tisch.After explaining to me that I could get four tickets to the remaining four Dragon home games for just a little more than what Ticketmaster had charged me with their service fee, handling fee, convenience fee, license fee and ... Fifi, it wasn't a difficult decision.I am happy to report that the Oxford Family will be busy through the weekend of August 11th breathing fire at Centurylink Field.Go Dragons!