Spring Fever at the 2020 Northwest Flower and Garden Festival Feb 26 - Mar 1

Jump into Spring

Photo by Victoria Gilleland and Doug Gochanour









2020 NORTHWEST FLOWER and GARDEN FESTIVAL

“Spring Fever”

February 26 – March 1. 2020

Washington State Convention Center

Fleurs de Ville flower mannequin

Photo by Victoria Gilleland and Doug Gochanour

By the Numbers:





Fun Facts about the 2020 NWFGF





Live Like It's Spring! An Urban Garden

Photo by Victoria Gilleland and Doug Gochanour





$2.6 million Amount of money the show’s Opening Night Party has raised since its inception to support the 230-acre Washington Park Arboretum



60,000+ The number of visitors expected to pass through the gates this year



105 The number of FREE seminars and demonstrations at the 2020 show



65 Number of speakers at the 2020 show

The Zen of Furiosa

Photo by Victoria Gilleland and Doug Gochanour



20 Number of U.S. states, plus the U.K., Japan and Canada, that our speakers are from



380 Number of garden, nature-related and gourmet food Exhibitors at the 2020 show



8 Number of special features and events at the show (Fleurs de Villes, Container Wars, City Living, Solera Wine Garden, Ikebana, Great Plant Picks, Blooms and Bubbles, and new for 2020 – Laura from Garden Answer will be making an appearance on the weekend.)



Text above provided by: marketplaceevents@revolutionpr.com







Amount of money the show’s Opening Night Party has raised since its inception to support the 230-acre Washington Park ArboretumThe number of visitors expected to pass through the gates this yearThe number of FREE seminars and demonstrations at the 2020 showNumber of speakers at the 2020 show

Dozens of extraordinary display gardens will delight the senses, 100 free seminar workshops will be packed with educational tips and tricks, and thousands of treasures in the garden marketplace will be available to take home from the show – the perfect place to celebrate “Spring Fever” and kickoff the start of the season.Ranking in all consumer flower and garden shows in U.S. by sizeNumber of Display Gardens in 2020, including City LivingCombined total retail value of Show Gardens on display each yearthat Garden Creators have to turn their bare, flat, lifeless cement space into a blooming garden paradiseNumber of awards given to show gardens (in addition to Gold, Silver or Bronze Medals). Judging begins at 1:00pm on Tuesday, the day before the show opensNumber of Seattle-based florists creating a floral mannequin in partnership with Fleurs de VillesWeight in pounds of the rocks and boulders placed in the elaborate show gardens each year by Marenakos Rock CenterThe number of dump trucks filled with dirt and mulch that Pacific Topsoils will bring into the Convention Center to form the foundation of the display gardens