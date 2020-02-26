Spring Fever at the 2020 Northwest Flower and Garden Festival Feb 26 - Mar 1
Wednesday, February 26, 2020
|Jump into Spring
Photo by Victoria Gilleland and Doug Gochanour
2020 NORTHWEST FLOWER and GARDEN FESTIVAL
“Spring Fever”
February 26 – March 1. 2020
Washington State Convention Center
Dozens of extraordinary display gardens will delight the senses, 100 free seminar workshops will be packed with educational tips and tricks, and thousands of treasures in the garden marketplace will be available to take home from the show – the perfect place to celebrate “Spring Fever” and kickoff the start of the season.
|Fleurs de Ville flower mannequin
Photo by Victoria Gilleland and Doug Gochanour
By the Numbers:
Fun Facts about the 2020 NWFGF
2nd Ranking in all consumer flower and garden shows in U.S. by size
31 Number of Display Gardens in 2020, including City Living
$2.5 Million Combined total retail value of Show Gardens on display each year
72 Hours that Garden Creators have to turn their bare, flat, lifeless cement space into a blooming garden paradise
6 Number of awards given to show gardens (in addition to Gold, Silver or Bronze Medals). Judging begins at 1:00pm on Tuesday, the day before the show opens
16 Number of Seattle-based florists creating a floral mannequin in partnership with Fleurs de Villes
200,000 Weight in pounds of the rocks and boulders placed in the elaborate show gardens each year by Marenakos Rock Center
60 The number of dump trucks filled with dirt and mulch that Pacific Topsoils will bring into the Convention Center to form the foundation of the display gardens
|Live Like It's Spring! An Urban Garden
Photo by Victoria Gilleland and Doug Gochanour
$2.6 million Amount of money the show’s Opening Night Party has raised since its inception to support the 230-acre Washington Park Arboretum
60,000+ The number of visitors expected to pass through the gates this year
105 The number of FREE seminars and demonstrations at the 2020 show
65 Number of speakers at the 2020 show
|The Zen of Furiosa
Photo by Victoria Gilleland and Doug Gochanour
20 Number of U.S. states, plus the U.K., Japan and Canada, that our speakers are from
380 Number of garden, nature-related and gourmet food Exhibitors at the 2020 show
8 Number of special features and events at the show (Fleurs de Villes, Container Wars, City Living, Solera Wine Garden, Ikebana, Great Plant Picks, Blooms and Bubbles, and new for 2020 – Laura from Garden Answer will be making an appearance on the weekend.)
Text above provided by: marketplaceevents@revolutionpr.com
