Edmonds Driftwood Players Celebrates 11 Years of the Festival of Shorts with new plays Mar 13-15









Eight ten-minute plays have been selected from over 200 submissions from around the world and will be performed at the three-day festival.





The theme of this year’s festival is “What Would You Do?”





This theme explores the ethical dilemmas and decision-making in everyday life, with both the comedic and dramatic consequences of our decisions.



After each performance, audience members get to vote on their choice for “audience favorite,” which will be announced after the Sunday matinee, along with the overall festival winner chosen by three judges from the local theatre community.





WHEN: March 13-15, 2020.

Friday and Saturday at 8pm,

Saturday and Sunday at 2pm



Available online at www.edmondsdriftwoodplayers.org,

by phone at 425-774-9600, or

in person at 306 Main Street (lower level of Bank of America building), Tues-Fri, noon to 5pm. TICKETS: Festival seating - $20 General; $18 Jr/Sr/Military





The 2020 Edmonds Driftwood Players Festival of Shorts plays include the following:

Windfall by James Pfrehm Directed by Jonathan Olson

Whole New World by Karla M. Sorenson Directed by Martin J. Mackenzie

The Price to Pay by Elena Naskova Directed by Jonathan Olson

Seeing the Light by Jeff Dunne Directed by Thomas A. Glass

Losing Tucker by Paul Lewis Directed by Stewart Hawk

Like Jason by Maripat Allen Directed by Sean McKay

Why by Chris Widney Directed by Paul Fleming

The Good War by Brent Stainer Directed by Laura Crouch



Edmonds Driftwood Players (EDP) is pleased to present the 11th Annual Festival of Shorts, March 13-15, 2020.