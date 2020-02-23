Edmonds Driftwood Players Celebrates 11 Years of the Festival of Shorts with new plays Mar 13-15

Sunday, February 23, 2020


Edmonds Driftwood Players (EDP) is pleased to present the 11th Annual Festival of Shorts, March 13-15, 2020. 

Eight ten-minute plays have been selected from over 200 submissions from around the world and will be performed at the three-day festival.

The theme of this year’s festival is “What Would You Do?” 

This theme explores the ethical dilemmas and decision-making in everyday life, with both the comedic and dramatic consequences of our decisions.

After each performance, audience members get to vote on their choice for “audience favorite,” which will be announced after the Sunday matinee, along with the overall festival winner chosen by three judges from the local theatre community.

WHEN: March 13-15, 2020. 
  • Friday and Saturday at 8pm, 
  • Saturday and Sunday at 2pm
TICKETS: Festival seating - $20 General; $18 Jr/Sr/Military
  • Available online at www.edmondsdriftwoodplayers.org
  • by phone at 425-774-9600, or 
  • in person at 306 Main Street (lower level of Bank of America building), Tues-Fri, noon to 5pm.

The 2020 Edmonds Driftwood Players Festival of Shorts plays include the following:

Windfall by James Pfrehm
Directed by Jonathan Olson

Whole New World by Karla M. Sorenson
Directed by Martin J. Mackenzie

The Price to Pay by Elena Naskova
Directed by Jonathan Olson

Seeing the Light by Jeff Dunne
Directed by Thomas A. Glass

Losing Tucker by Paul Lewis
Directed by Stewart Hawk

Like Jason by Maripat Allen
Directed by Sean McKay

Why by Chris Widney
Directed by Paul Fleming

The Good War by Brent Stainer
Directed by Laura Crouch


Edmonds Driftwood Players is a volunteer-based, non-profit community theatre with the mission to produce live theatre that entertains, enriches and engages the community. Established in 1958, it is one of the oldest, continually operating community theatres in Washington State.



Posted by DKH at 10:35 PM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  