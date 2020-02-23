Edmonds Driftwood Players Celebrates 11 Years of the Festival of Shorts with new plays Mar 13-15
Sunday, February 23, 2020
Eight ten-minute plays have been selected from over 200 submissions from around the world and will be performed at the three-day festival.
The theme of this year’s festival is “What Would You Do?”
This theme explores the ethical dilemmas and decision-making in everyday life, with both the comedic and dramatic consequences of our decisions.
After each performance, audience members get to vote on their choice for “audience favorite,” which will be announced after the Sunday matinee, along with the overall festival winner chosen by three judges from the local theatre community.
WHEN: March 13-15, 2020.
- Friday and Saturday at 8pm,
- Saturday and Sunday at 2pm
TICKETS: Festival seating - $20 General; $18 Jr/Sr/Military
- Available online at www.edmondsdriftwoodplayers.org,
- by phone at 425-774-9600, or
- in person at 306 Main Street (lower level of Bank of America building), Tues-Fri, noon to 5pm.
The 2020 Edmonds Driftwood Players Festival of Shorts plays include the following:
Windfall by James Pfrehm
Directed by Jonathan Olson
Whole New World by Karla M. Sorenson
Directed by Martin J. Mackenzie
The Price to Pay by Elena Naskova
Directed by Jonathan Olson
Seeing the Light by Jeff Dunne
Directed by Thomas A. Glass
Losing Tucker by Paul Lewis
Directed by Stewart Hawk
Like Jason by Maripat Allen
Directed by Sean McKay
Why by Chris Widney
Directed by Paul Fleming
The Good War by Brent Stainer
Directed by Laura Crouch
Edmonds Driftwood Players is a volunteer-based, non-profit community theatre with the mission to produce live theatre that entertains, enriches and engages the community. Established in 1958, it is one of the oldest, continually operating community theatres in Washington State.
