Edmonds police seek homicide suspect who shot 7-11 clerk
Saturday, February 22, 2020
|Homicide suspect
Photo courtesy Edmonds Police
When Edmonds police arrived, they discovered the clerk, a 64 year old Edmonds man, was deceased.
Store surveillance footage showed a white male, possibly in his 20s, wearing black shoes, black pants and a red and black jacket pulled up over his head. He came bursting into the 7-11 store, jumped up on the counter and shot the clerk. There was no apparent robbery.
Edmonds Police posted the surveillance video and released a still photo.
The store is six blocks north of Shoreline on SR 99
|Suspect vehicle
Photo courtesy Edmonds Police
Later review of surveillance video from an outside camera revealed a white car that might be associated with the suspect. This vehicle was seen in the area around the time of the homicide.
Police say they don't know if it was involved, but are putting it out as a vehicle of interest. It is a light colored vehicle. It is hard to tell year, make or model based on the image.
Police want to hear from anyone with information about either the suspect or the vehicle. He should be considered armed and dangerous.
Citizens with information should contact the Edmonds Police department at 425-771-0200. A phone line for anonymous tips is available by calling 425-771-0212. Online tips can be submitted through the police website.
