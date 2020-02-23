Log Boom Park and Squires Landing Park Waterfront project updates at Kenmore open house
Sunday, February 23, 2020
|Site of Log Boom Park project
Photo courtesy City of Kenmore
Open House: Wednesday, February 26, 2020
6:30pm – 8:30pm, Presentation at 7:00pm
The City of Kenmore is hosting an open house to view updated design work for the Log Boom Park and Squires Landing Park waterfront projects. The community will have the opportunity to view the current designs and ask questions about the planning process.
Both projects were included in the City’s 2016 Walkways and Waterways voter-approved bond measure and will improve waterfront access to Lake Washington and the Sammamish River.
|Squire's Landing Park project site
Photo courtesy City of Kenmore
The Log Boom Park Waterfront Access and Viewing project will expand the existing beach area, restore native habitat areas, improve the new main trail, and create a new boat rental building, picnic shelter, and water access for hand-powered watercraft.
The Squire’s Landing Waterfront and Natural Open Space Access project will restore native habitat areas, create a public hand-powered watercraft facility with staging areas, float and hand-carry launches, a community plaza, restroom, parking lot, trails and walkways with bridges, and river-viewing platforms through enhanced natural areas.
