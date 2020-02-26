Get Plugged in with an Electric Car - North City Tech Meetup Monday

Wednesday, February 26, 2020

Get plugged in with an electric car
North City Tech Meet Up on Monday

North City Tech Meetup will hear from Mark Schiller on Monday, March 2, 2020 from 7 - 9pm at the Shoreline Library, 345 NE 175th St, Shoreline 98155

Free and open to everyone.

Join the thousands of people saving money and having fun driving an electric car. 

We’ll cover how they work, how and where to charge them, costs of ownership, what’s available, incentives to purchase, and generally what to consider when getting plugged in.

Mark Schiller is a former vice-president of the Seattle Electric Vehicle Association and a big believer in the many, many benefits of EVs be they cars, motorcycles, airplanes, bicycles, or kids toys. 

EVs are the future of transportation. Mark and his family have owned a Nissan Leaf since 2013. He has given the talk you'll be hearing tonight many times in the past.

The North City Tech Meetup is a free meetup, usually the first Monday of each month at one of our local libraries: Lake Forest Park, Shoreline or Kenmore. 

People of all levels of interest and experience are encouraged to attend. There is always time for introductions and discussions. Skip the traffic and join with your fellow north-enders once a month for interesting presentations and discussions.

Next Event: April 6th, Andrew Klein of Zccounting will present “Financials for Fundraising”.



