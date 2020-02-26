Get Plugged in with an Electric Car - North City Tech Meetup Monday

Get plugged in with an electric car

North City Tech Meet Up on Monday









Free and open to everyone.



Join the thousands of people saving money and having fun driving an electric car.









Mark Schiller is a former vice-president of the Seattle Electric Vehicle Association and a big believer in the many, many benefits of EVs be they cars, motorcycles, airplanes, bicycles, or kids toys. We'll cover how they work, how and where to charge them, costs of ownership, what's available, incentives to purchase, and generally what to consider when getting plugged in.









The North City Tech Meetup is a free meetup, usually the first Monday of each month at one of our local libraries: Lake Forest Park, Shoreline or Kenmore. EVs are the future of transportation. Mark and his family have owned a Nissan Leaf since 2013.





People of all levels of interest and experience are encouraged to attend. There is always time for introductions and discussions. Skip the traffic and join with your fellow north-enders once a month for interesting presentations and discussions.



