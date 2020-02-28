Sustainable vegetable gardening - free class Mar 5









Thursday, March 5, 2020

6:30–8:00pm

Class is free but you must register to attend:



Send an email to theresah@northcitywater.org or call the main office at 206-36-8100.





In 1994, Ladd Smith co-founded In Harmony Sustainable Landscapes in Bothell with his business partner Mark Gile, based on their lifelong shared passion for protecting the environment.





Ladd is a graduate from University of Nevada in Reno with a BS degree in Ornamental Horticulture.









He has more than 25 years' experience as a professional horticulturist, and a sought after speaker on various organic landscaping topics. Visit www.northcitywater.org for more information.













Growing your own organic food is a fun and delicious way to garden in the Pacific Northwest.Vegetables, berries, and fruit trees need special care to thrive, but your time and energy will pay off with great tasting, nutritious home-grown food. Best of all, food crops can be incorporated into your existing landscape, large or small!