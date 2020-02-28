Sustainable vegetable gardening - free class Mar 5
Friday, February 28, 2020
SUSTAINABLE VEGETABLE GARDENING
Thursday, March 5, 2020
6:30–8:00pm
at North City Water District
About The Class
Vegetables, berries, and fruit trees need special care to thrive, but your time and energy will pay off with great tasting, nutritious home-grown food. Best of all, food crops can be incorporated into your existing landscape, large or small!
This class will teach you how to make your yard produce great food for you and your family.
Class is free but you must register to attend:
Send an email to theresah@northcitywater.org or call the main office at 206-36-8100.
|Ladd Smith
About the presenter:
In 1994, Ladd Smith co-founded In Harmony Sustainable Landscapes in Bothell with his business partner Mark Gile, based on their lifelong shared passion for protecting the environment.
Ladd is a graduate from University of Nevada in Reno with a BS degree in Ornamental Horticulture.
He has more than 25 years’ experience as a professional horticulturist, and a sought after speaker on various organic landscaping topics.
Visit www.northcitywater.org for more information.
