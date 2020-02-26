Doctor for a Day open to local students

The Dale Turner Family YMCA, in partnership with UW School of Medicine, will be hosting this free event at our facility in Shoreline on Saturday, March 14, 2020.





Students will participate in hands on activities as they rotate through sessions led by medical students and health professionals.





Doctor for a Day

Participants will hear from medical students sharing their journey into medical schools.





This year’s theme is Infectious Diseases, Microbiology, and Global Health.









Lunch provided!

























Doctor for a Day is open to all students k-12 with a focus on those from backgrounds underrepresented in the healthcare professions.