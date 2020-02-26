Doctor for a Day open to local students

Wednesday, February 26, 2020

Doctor for a Day
Doctor for a Day! 

The Dale Turner Family YMCA, in partnership with UW School of Medicine, will be hosting this free event at our facility in Shoreline on Saturday, March 14, 2020.

Doctor for a Day is open to all students k-12 with a focus on those from backgrounds underrepresented in the healthcare professions. 

Students will participate in hands on activities as they rotate through sessions led by medical students and health professionals. 

Participants will hear from medical students sharing their journey into medical schools.

This year’s theme is Infectious Diseases, Microbiology, and Global Health.

Students can register here or they can email  Carlos Guerrero, Teen Program Director to reserve their spot.


Lunch provided!






