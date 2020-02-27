Live and Local for Saturday February 29, 2020
Thursday, February 27, 2020
LIVE AND LOCAL
There's a lot of live and local music to choose from each weekend. Most venues have food, some have dancing.
Most have a cover charge and require reservations.
All have great local bands and entertainment!
This Saturday, February 29, 2020 here's what's happening
Take 7 Little Big Band - FREE and family friendly. 7:30 - 9:30pm
Take 7 Little Big Band captures the intensity and excitement of a big band, but with almost half the size. Performing their ever widening repertoire of jazz standards, latin, and popular music for a night of unforgettable hits!
Third Place Commons Town Center, intersection of Bothell and Ballinger Way NE in Lake Forest Park.
Thanks to Merlone Geier, TPC provides free live music every Friday and Saturday. Third Place Commons is a beloved community space with a full calendar of activities and a Farmers Market in the summer.
For a complete listing of live music in Shoreline throughout the week, check out the calendar on the Music in Shoreline site.
DARRELL'S TAVERN
Darrell's Tavern 18041 Aurora Ave N. 206-542-6688.
Heavy rock metal and punk bands at Shoreline's own Dive Bar.
Live music, vintage decor, pizza, tacos, hotdogs, and free pool
THE JOSEPHINE CHOPPER, NORDUS, YAR - 9:00pm – 1:00am - $8 cover - 21+
EASY MONKEY TAPHOUSE
The After Thought - $7 cover - 8 - 10pm
17537 15th Ave NE Suite B, Shoreline 98155
Call for Reservations: (206) 420-1326
Easy Monkey is a restaurant, bar, with a full floor event center in the North City Business District.
|Duende Libre with Frank Anderson
and Chava Mirel at North City Bistro
NORTH CITY BISTRO and WINE SHOP
Duende Libre w/Frank Anderson and Chava Mirel - $15 Cover - 8 - 10:30pm
North City Bistro and Wine Shop, 1520 NE 177th St, Shoreline 98155
Call 206-365-4447 or go to website and fill out the simple reservation request form in order to secure seats for the show. Then buy your tickets here.
North City Bistro has built a reputation as a genuine venue for artists and music lovers alike. Very intimate, with a great wine and food selection. Open with music: Tuesday – Saturday. Wine Shop: 2:00pm. Kitchen: 4:30pm to Close.
Duende Libre is a high-energy, dynamic power trio based in Seattle. Their vibrant and danceable sound draws on a range of global influences from Afro-Cuban Jazz to Brazilian Samba to American Funk and Soul, earning them an Earshot Jazz Golden Ear Award for 2018 Jazz Recording of the Year.
Jazziz called Duendes music a strikingly authentic blend and Earshot Jazz wrote Duende Libre is aural balm for the soul. The trio is frequently joined by soul-satisfying vocalist, dancer and drummer Frank Anderson and captivating chanteuse Chava Mirel.
THIRD PLACE COMMONS
|Blue Velvet Groove at Aurora Borealis
for a Funk-a-licious Leap Year Party
AURORA BOREALIS
Blue Velvet Groove: FUNK-a-licious Leap Year Party - 8pm - 11pm - NO cover - 21+ Doors 6pm
Band Members: Bryan Clark, James Mehl, Phil Rogan, Rob Pastorok, Karina Mitchell, Braeden Small, Leo Gilbert, Anthony DiFrancia and Harlan Feinstein.
Disco/Funk with a modern spin. We want you to get up on the dance floor and shake your booty to hit songs by Earth Wind and Fire, Stevie Wonder, Chic, Elle King, LaBelle, Chaka Khan, Amy Winehouse, KC and the Sunshine Band, and many others!
The Aurora Borealis is a restaurant and event space with live entertainment most days of the week.
|Photo by Jan Hansen
MUSIC IN SHORELINE
