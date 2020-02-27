Live and Local for Saturday February 29, 2020

The After Thought - $7 cover - 8 - 10pmCall for Reservations: (206) 420-1326Easy Monkey is a restaurant, bar, with a full floor event center in the North City Business District.

Duende Libre is a high-energy, dynamic power trio based in Seattle. Their vibrant and danceable sound draws on a range of global influences from Afro-Cuban Jazz to Brazilian Samba to American Funk and Soul, earning them an Earshot Jazz Golden Ear Award for 2018 Jazz Recording of the Year.





Jazziz called Duendes music a strikingly authentic blend and Earshot Jazz wrote Duende Libre is aural balm for the soul. The trio is frequently joined by soul-satisfying vocalist, dancer and drummer Frank Anderson and captivating chanteuse Chava Mirel.



