Open House at American Legion Post 227 on Saturday

Monday, February 24, 2020


Post 227 is holding an open house on Saturday, February 29 from 10:00am to 2:30pm. 

All veterans and members of the community, whether military veterans or not, are invited and welcome to attend. This is an opportunity for veterans, community members and Community Service Organizations to get to know each other.

Coffee, tea, cookies, pastries and a lunch will be served at the open house, which is intended to provide a casual atmosphere where you can gather information, bring a newspaper to read, read books from the Post library, converse with others and just relax.

The Post 227 building is located at 14521 17th Avenue NE, Shoreline, WA (the corner of NE 146th Street and 17th Ave NE, behind the Goodwill Store.)

You can learn more about Post 227 by visiting their website



