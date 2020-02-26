Last Chance - Sneak a Peek at Third Place Commons Auction and get your tickets today

Sunburst

Artist Meenakshi Sinha

Auction item at Commons Breakfast



Third Place Commons is going strong as it gets ready to celebrate a very big birthday next week!





Yes, the Third Place Commons Annual Fundraising Breakfast , is just over a week away on Thursday, March 5th.





And that means this is your last chance to get your tickets to this always fun and popular community event.









Each year the breakfast also features a lively, fast-paced auction with a little something for everyone, and this year is no exception.



Fabulous dining experiences await foodies in the crowd during the Restaurant Frenzy portion of the event, including the Seaplane Kitchen and Bar, The Guest House, Amaro Bistro, Poquitos, and more. Art lovers will have their hands in the air for the gorgeous sunflowers featured in artist Meenakshi Sinha’s beautiful “Sunburst” painting and a gift certificate for the Shoreline Lake Forest Park Arts Council’s Gallery at Town Center. Prefer your art on the stage? Then you’ll want in on the action for some great theatre packages with tickets to 5th Avenue Theatre, Seattle Repertory Theatre, and Village Theatre. Throwing a party or event literally anytime in the next year? We have your entertainment already lined up! Just get in on the bidding for a live, two-hour performance by The Park Rangers Jazz Trio. If quiet time in the garden is more your speed, be sure to bid for the Great Garden Bundle, which features a two-hour consultation with professional landscape designer Colette Highberger, plus goodies from Wild Birds Unlimited and a gift card from Town Center Hardware. Speaking of gift cards, the one from Third Place Books is 100% sure to please readers looking for a literary escape. Meanwhile, a gift certificate for six months of spa services (one per month) from A Better Day Salon will surely soothe your frazzled nerves. Need even more of a getaway? How about an overnight escape to a Hyatt right on Lake Washington? Or head out to nature for a fly-fishing lesson from the Avid Angler.

Of course, the big day will also feature live music from the traditional breakfast house band, the Milner Family Fiddles, plus a special anniversary performance from jazz pianist Ken Kassover. And you know that breakfast courtesy of Honey Bear Bakery will be tasty!



A big thank you to this year’s Platinum Sponsors Merlone Geier Partners, owners of Lake Forest Park Town Center, for their generous support to help make this wonderful community celebration possible!



Thanks to event sponsors, all proceeds from this event help support more than 900 free events each year and the beloved Lake Forest Park Farmers Market. So don’t miss your chance to get your tickets now and show your support for this vital organization.

About the Organization: Third Place Commons is a community-supported, 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, which has fostered real community in real space for 20 years. Third Place Commons is located in the Town Center at Lake Forest Park at







This year’s breakfast will celebrate Third Place Commons’ 20th anniversary as a community-supported nonprofit organization, which means it will be extra special and full of surprises.