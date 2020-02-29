Shoreline Planning Commission has four new members

Saturday, February 29, 2020

At the February 24, 2020 meeting of the Shoreline City Council, four candidates were appointed to openings on the Shoreline Planning Commission.

Of the 28 impressive applicants, and after careful consideration, Council unanimously agreed to appoint Julius Rwamashongye, Pam Sager, Andy Galuska, and Janelle Callahan to the Planning Commission for four-year terms that will run from April 1, 2020 through March 31, 2024.

After a unanimous recommendation from the same subcommittee, the Council also approved the appointment of Andy Galuska to also serve on the Shoreline Landmarks and Heritage Commission. That term will run from April 1, 2020 through March 31, 2024. 



