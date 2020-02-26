Photo: Painting with vegetables

Wednesday, February 26, 2020

Photo by Lee Lageschulte

Central Market staff make vegetables into art with their beautifully stacked and arranged vegetables. There's actually a section of bright red peppers out of frame next to the green.

Photo by Lee Lageschulte

Here they are, from a different angle.

This edible art gallery is at Shoreline Place, upper level off Westminster Way by the Blue Bridges. 

Look for the distinctive silo in front of the store. And plan to stay for lunch - the self-serve restaurant is at the east end of the store (vegetables at the west) and the food is terrific!





Posted by DKH at 4:49 AM
