Register now for free census workshop next Thursday
Saturday, February 22, 2020
The Census 101 workshop next Thursday, February 27, 2020 is being hosted by Center for Human Services, City of Shoreline and Turning Point.
They are collaborating on outreach and education of the 2020 Census and inviting community members and organizations to learn more about how they can help us ensure a complete and accurate count for the Shoreline and North King County area.
Register for the free workshop with Emily Rankin, 206-801-2219.
0 comments:
Post a Comment