Art/Business Bootcamp: Becoming a Festival Standout

March 21-22, 9am - 5pm, $90-$165

Shoreline Artist Cottage

2021 NW 190th St

Shoreline, WA 98177



Deep dive into the world of Festival Art Sales: Join us for a full weekend discussing the ins and outs of selling artwork in a festival or street fair environment.





Workshop includes a panel discussion and mock jury lead by regional event leaders from the Best of the Northwest, Pike Place Market, Phinney Winter Festival and Shoreline Arts Festival.



Learn how to define yourself as an artist and identify your core customers, and use that awareness to drive your marketing decisions. Target festivals that can best showcase your work and develop effective jury application materials. Discover critical techniques to create a professional mini-storefront imbued with your style, and learn how to engage customers to maximize show sales and have the best possible festival experience.



Workshop Highlights:

Observe a Mock Jury by industry professionals.

Pre-submit a jury photo for feedback from panel members.

Learn how to design a booth display.

Engage in customer interaction role play–learn how to close the sale!

Actively work on your Artist Statement with guidance and feedback.

Working lunch – box lunches and snacks included with registration fee.

Learn and practice booth design, sales, and customer interactions

Pick up pro tips on how to effectively market your art online

About the Panelists:



David Dickinson



As the Daystall and Arts Program Manager at Pike Place Market David Dickinson is deeply engaged with the Pacific Northwest Art Community. The Pike Place Market crafts market began more than 40 years ago and now represents 225 local and regional craftspeople.



Marrissa Motto



Marissa Motto is the Director of the Wedgwood Art Festival and part of the jury panel. Event Director of the NW Art Alliance, where she helps with the artist selection for the Best of the Northwest shows. She also works with the Schack Art Center as their Festival Manager and juror. The Wedgwood Art Festival is now in its 15th year!



Lorie Hoffman



As the Executive Director of the Shoreline-LFP Arts Council, part of Lorie Hoffman’s responsibilities include organizing the Shoreline Arts Festival. She works on the big picture balancing artists, musicians, food vendors, sponsors, and community activities.

About the Instructors:



Jody McCrain



Co-founder of McCrain Photography, Jody McCrain has been involved with the art festival world since 2004. She and her husband, Phil McCrain, participate in many local and regional festivals throughout the Northwest. She has also served as co-director of the Shoreline Artists’ Market since 2008 (since 2009 with Sella Rush). She is a past president of Northwest Art Alliance (Best of the Northwest) Board, and she has participated in artist selection for several NW shows. Having experienced festivals from both the artist and business side, Jody is excited to share with other artists the highs and lows of this journey



Sella Rush



Shoreline-based jewelry artist Sella Rush (of Shi-Shi Design) has been selling her handmade pieces in the Pacific NW since 2007. During that time, she’s been accepted, wait-listed, and–shockingly–rejected for festivals and markets throughout the area. Sella has also served as co-coordinator (with Jody McCrain) of the Shoreline Arts Festival’s Artist Marketplace since 2009. As an active artist and festival organizer, Sella is very happy to share with her fellow artists the lessons she’s learned on both sides of the glass.



