Chilly Hilly Ride will bring thousands of bicyclists to Seattle/Bainbridge ferry Sunday, Feb. 23

It's just a hill - get over it!

The Chilly Hilly bicycle ride









Bicycles on ferry headed to Chilly Hilly climb

Photo courtesy WSDO

Expect a lot of bikes on the 7:55, 8:55 and 9:35am sailings out of Seattle, then on all Bainbridge departures between the 11:35am and 3pm sailings.





Drivers should consider alternate travel times or routes.





Cascade Bicycle Club volunteers will be at the terminals and on the vessels to provide information for participants.













If you’re using the Seattle/Bainbridge ferry on Sunday, February 23, 2020 plan for delays and limited vehicle capacity as more than 2,000 bicyclists head to the island for the annual Chilly Hilly ride.