Chilly Hilly Ride will bring thousands of bicyclists to Seattle/Bainbridge ferry Sunday, Feb. 23
Friday, February 21, 2020
|It's just a hill - get over it!
The Chilly Hilly bicycle ride
|Bicycles on ferry headed to Chilly Hilly climb
Photo courtesy WSDO
Expect a lot of bikes on the 7:55, 8:55 and 9:35am sailings out of Seattle, then on all Bainbridge departures between the 11:35am and 3pm sailings.
Drivers should consider alternate travel times or routes.
Cascade Bicycle Club volunteers will be at the terminals and on the vessels to provide information for participants.
