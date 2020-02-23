LFP Rotary hears about war and politics

Sunday, February 23, 2020

L-R: President Robin Roat, Speaker Sarah Phillips, LFP Councilwoman Philippa Kassover, and LFP Councilman (and husband of the speaker) Mark Phillips stand together in encouraging everyone to take interest in our elections, and no matter what your party affiliation, to vote.


February 19, 2020
Speakers from League of Women Voters encouraged everyone to vote when they spoke at the February 19, 2020 meeting of the Rotary Club of Lake Forest Park.

Sarah gave an excellent presentation on The League of Women Voters. Their homepage states the organization "believes that sensible, responsible civil discourse and action based on substance rather than partisanship is essential for civic improvement and that we can help make democracy work through informed participation in government."

Please see their website for even more valuable information.

L-R: President Robin Roat, Kem Hunter, Larry French, Ed Sterner, and Matt Anderson — with Robin Roat, Larry French, Ed Sterner and Matt Albertson.


February 5, 2020
Speaker Kem Hunter gave an informative and stirring presentation of the real life effects of war. His concern is not in winning the war, but in winning peace and quality of life for our men and women in harm's way. 

The mission of Veterans for Peace includes "dedication to building a culture of peace, exposing the true costs of war, and healing the wounds of war." They strongly condemn US action in Iran. Please see their Statement of Purpose and much more information at their website.



