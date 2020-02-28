What do you think about pickleball at Shoreline Park courts?

Friday, February 28, 2020

Photos courtesy City of Shoreline


Provide your input on Pickleball at Shoreline Park

The Shoreline Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department is asking for community input on a proposal to add lines for Pickleball to the Shoreline Park tennis courts in 2020 and possibly others in the future.

In 2019 Shoreline overlaid permanent Pickleball lines on four of the tennis courts at Shoreview Park making them usable for both sports. Currently, Pickleball players use temporary tape to mark Pickleball lines on other tennis courts in Shoreline.

Shoreline Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services is proposing to overlay permanent Pickleball lines on the tennis courts in Shoreline Park in 2020 and possibly others in the future. The courts would be usable for both sports.

Learn more

Tell the City of Shoreline what you think

Comments are welcome by or before March 20, 2020.

