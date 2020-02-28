What do you think about pickleball at Shoreline Park courts?
Friday, February 28, 2020
|Photos courtesy City of Shoreline
The Shoreline Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department is asking for community input on a proposal to add lines for Pickleball to the Shoreline Park tennis courts in 2020 and possibly others in the future.
In 2019 Shoreline overlaid permanent Pickleball lines on four of the tennis courts at Shoreview Park making them usable for both sports. Currently, Pickleball players use temporary tape to mark Pickleball lines on other tennis courts in Shoreline.
Shoreline Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services is proposing to overlay permanent Pickleball lines on the tennis courts in Shoreline Park in 2020 and possibly others in the future. The courts would be usable for both sports.
Learn more
Tell the City of Shoreline what you think
Comments are welcome by or before March 20, 2020.
- Comment online
- Email shorelineparks@shorelinewa.gov
- Mail your comments to:
- City of Shoreline Parks and Recreation
- 17500 Midvale Ave. N.
- Shoreline, WA 98133
- Attn: Eric Friedli
