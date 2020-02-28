Sun and Family Fun at the 2020 Lunar New Year 5K Run

Photos by Ryan Brem and Sherwin Eng









The event raised $30,000 to support health care access for families who couldn’t otherwise afford it, taking place on the Interurban Trail just blocks away from the ICHS Shoreline Medical and Dental Clinic.





Approximately 300 attendees ranged in age from 1 to 88, including one family of participants that included three generations – the parents running and grandparents walking with grandchildren.





“It was wonderful to see so many people, of all ages, enjoying themselves for a great cause,” said Ron Chew, ICHS foundation director. “We look forward to building upon this year’s success, so start training for the Lunar New Year 5k in 2021, the Year of the Ox!”





The event would not have been possible without the generous contributions of many volunteers, sponsors and partners from within the community. The City of Shoreline and Aurora Rents were the Presenting Sponsors, with check-in located at Shoreline City Hall and the performance and vendors in the courtyard of Aurora Rents.



Volunteers from the Shoreline Fire Department donated time as medical emergency responders, while international education students from Shoreline Community College helped serve as event staff. Highlights included a traditional Chinese Lion Dance performed by the International Lion Dance Team and a lively group warm up led by Toshiko Aramaki, a Shoreline-area exercise instructor from the Senior Center.





Local organizations with a presence included the Shoreline/Lake Forest Park chapter of the League of Women Voters, Shoreline Senior Center and Prevail Physical Therapy.





Despite a forecast of rain, sunny skies greeted runners and walkers for the fourth annual ICHS Foundation Lunar New Year 5k on February 23, 2020.