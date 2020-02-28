Garden Design Ideas from the 2020 Northwest Flower and Garden Festival

Modern Garden Elegance: Contemporary Landscapes created a fabulous minimalist garden. The simple bold overhead structure supports the modern design beautifully. The use of a pale turquoise pot planted with evergreen Japanese Aralia makes a statement year round. Consider adding a planted pot near a structure in your garden.





Glass art

Photo by Victoria Gilleland



Glass Art: Gardening and glass art are often associated with each other in the Pacific Northwest. This is due in large part to the reputation of glass artist Dale Chihuly. However, if you’re on a budget like most of us, you may not be in the market for an expensive glass piece for your garden. Instead create your own Glass Flowers. The colorful glass flowers growing out of the galvanized tub above were created from thrift store cups, plates and dishes.





Tic-Tac-Toad

Photo by Steven H. Robinson



Tic-Tac-Toad: This clever scenario was created with a tree stump table and two log rounds as stools for the amphibian game players. What a fun addition to an informal garden space!





Tent camping with the kids

Photo by Steven H. Robinson



Tent Camping With the Kids: Children learn to love the garden by being in it. Set up a tent in the garden, on a deck or patio so the kids get a bit closer to Mother Nature. Include some favorite toys and games for all to enjoy! Day camping at home is a great way to introduce kids to the out of doors.





Garden mist

Photo by Steven H. Robinson



Garden Mist: Misters or foggers add an air of mystery to any scene and can be used in ponds, fountains, recirculating streams, bowls or a simple tabletop vase. Misters start at around $10.









Fire pit

Photo by Steven H. Robinson



Fire Pit: Outdoor Fires can be mesmerizing. Assemble a few outdoor chairs, a side table and the fire pit of your choice. Be ready to gaze at the fire with friends and family or indulge in smores and a hot dog. It’s all great fun!









Hill Top Farm

Photo by Steven H. Robinson



Beatrix Potter’s Hill Top Farm: A bit of merry old England has been recreated with this interpretation of Miss Potter’s house and garden. The rich plantings are the quintessential “Cottage Garden.” Try a lush garden bed or two in your garden.





Give some of these creative garden ideas a try in your garden!