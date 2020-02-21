Shorecrest girls play Arlington for WESCO Conference basketball championship - boys are also in their tournament

Friday, February 21, 2020

Shorecrest's Amanda Lee #5
Photo by Dave Rosman

Last Tuesday, the Shorecrest girls basketball team (21-1) defeated Snohomish (11-11) 48-36 to advance to the WESCO Conference tournament championship game on Saturday, February 22. Shorecrest will tip off against Arlington (20-2) at 6pm at Everett Community College.

Shorecrest won the WESCO conference with a regular season conference record of 13-1, winning the head-to-head tiebreaker against Arlington (also 13-1) by defeating them 58-43 last December 20th.

Arlington defeated Ferndale last Tuesday 55-46 to earn their championship berth.

The Shorecrest boys (18-4) also made it to the WESCO Championship by defeating Stanwood (16-6) on Wednesday night. The boys will play at 8pm, after the girls game.

This is the first time in history the girls' and boys' programs both played in the conference championship game in the same season.



