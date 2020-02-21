Shorecrest girls play Arlington for WESCO Conference basketball championship - boys are also in their tournament
Friday, February 21, 2020
|Shorecrest's Amanda Lee #5
Photo by Dave Rosman
Shorecrest won the WESCO conference with a regular season conference record of 13-1, winning the head-to-head tiebreaker against Arlington (also 13-1) by defeating them 58-43 last December 20th.
Arlington defeated Ferndale last Tuesday 55-46 to earn their championship berth.
The Shorecrest boys (18-4) also made it to the WESCO Championship by defeating Stanwood (16-6) on Wednesday night. The boys will play at 8pm, after the girls game.
This is the first time in history the girls' and boys' programs both played in the conference championship game in the same season.
