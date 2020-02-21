Shorecrest girls play Arlington for WESCO Conference basketball championship - boys are also in their tournament

Shorecrest's Amanda Lee #5

Photo by Dave Rosman





Last Tuesday, thebasketball team (21-1) defeated Snohomish (11-11) 48-36 to advance to the WESCO Conference tournament championship game on Saturday, February 22. Shorecrest will tip off against Arlington (20-2) at 6pm at Everett Community College.Shorecrest won the WESCO conference with a regular season conference record of 13-1, winning the head-to-head tiebreaker against Arlington (also 13-1) by defeating them 58-43 last December 20th.Arlington defeated Ferndale last Tuesday 55-46 to earn their championship berth.The(18-4) also made it to the WESCO Championship by defeating Stanwood (16-6) on Wednesday night. The boys will play at 8pm, after the girls game.