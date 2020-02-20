Personal help for Senior homeowners applying for reduction in property taxes
Thursday, February 20, 2020
From Rod Dembowski, King county council
Too many senior homeowners struggle to pay their property taxes. That’s why for years I’ve advocated for a change in the state’s senior property tax exemption law to allow more seniors to qualify for relief.
I am pleased to report, beginning this year, if you are 61 years or older, own your home, and have an annual income of $58,423 or less, you may be eligible for property tax relief.
This means that tens of thousands of senior homeowners that weren't eligible before can now apply for a reduction in their property taxes.
To learn more and apply, you can go to: www.kingcounty.gov/depts/assessor/TaxRelief or call 206-296-3920.
For personal help, call the Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Center at 206-365-1536 to schedule an appointment with Social Worker, Alain Rhone, for assistance in completing the documents.
0 comments:
Post a Comment