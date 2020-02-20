Wellness Studio Grand Opening Feb 29 at Senior Center - free line dance class included
Thursday, February 20, 2020
The Shoreline - Lake Forest Park Senior Center has created a Wellness Center for all its current programs in the space at the west end of its building at the south end of the Shoreline Center campus, 18560 1st Ave NE.
Instructors will make brief presentations on the following programs offered at the Center:
Tai Chi
Qi Gong
Yoga - chair, mat
Fitness over 80
Healing through music
Theater games
Energy light therapy
CLogging
Line dance
A free line dance class will be offered
Refreshments will be served in the Multi-Purpose room
