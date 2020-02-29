Wrestling: Five Shorecrest wrestlers place at State tournament
Saturday, February 29, 2020
|Shorecrest wrestling team 2020
Text and photos by Sean Rhodes, SC Assistant Wrestling Coach
Shorecrest Wrestling had an excellent showing at the State Tournament (Mat Classic XXXII 2020) last weekend, February 21-23, 2020 at the Tacoma Dome.
In the entire 59 year history of Shorecrest High School, only eight wrestlers have ever placed at the State tournament. The last time we had a state placer was Owen Donnelly in 2016.
On this weekend, there were 5 state placers!
The team placed 10th out of 61 teams in the 3A division.
A huge factor in the team’s success this year was the work ethic and leadership of the two senior captains: Kaiya “Kyle” Conway-Yasuyama and Trentyn “Trevor” Good, and the athleticism and dedication of senior Ian ”Martinez” Mortensen.
Individual results:
Trentyn Good (Senior) 152lbs - 3rd place
with head coach Bryan Officer
Thomas Rhodes (Sophomore) 113lbs - 4th place
