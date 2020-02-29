Wrestling: Five Shorecrest wrestlers place at State tournament

Shorecrest wrestling team 2020

Trentyn Good (Senior) 152lbs - 3rd place

with head coach Bryan Officer

















Thomas Rhodes (Sophomore) 113lbs - 4th place













Ian Mortensen (Senior) 170lbs - 7th place with head coach Bryan Officer



Jordan Glesener (Junior) 285lbs - 7th place left, with SC shirt



Kaiya Conway- Yasuyama (Senior) 132lbs - 8th place right, with SC shirt



They will all be living in the hall of fame at Shorecrest High School.







Shorecrest Wrestling had an excellent showing at the State Tournament (Mat Classic XXXII 2020) last weekend, February 21-23, 2020 at the Tacoma Dome.In the entire 59 year history of Shorecrest High School, only eight wrestlers have ever placed at the State tournament. The last time we had a state placer was Owen Donnelly in 2016.The team placed 10th out of 61 teams in the 3A division.A huge factor in the team’s success this year was the work ethic and leadership of the two senior captains:andand the athleticism and dedication of senior