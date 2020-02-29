Wrestling: Five Shorecrest wrestlers place at State tournament

Saturday, February 29, 2020

Shorecrest wrestling team 2020


Text and photos by Sean Rhodes, SC Assistant Wrestling Coach

Shorecrest Wrestling had an excellent showing at the State Tournament (Mat Classic XXXII 2020) last weekend, February 21-23, 2020 at the Tacoma Dome.

In the entire 59 year history of Shorecrest High School, only eight wrestlers have ever placed at the State tournament. The last time we had a state placer was Owen Donnelly in 2016.

On this weekend, there were 5 state placers!

The team placed 10th out of 61 teams in the 3A division.

A huge factor in the team’s success this year was the work ethic and leadership of the two senior captains: Kaiya “Kyle” Conway-Yasuyama and Trentyn “Trevor” Good, and the athleticism and dedication of senior Ian ”Martinez” Mortensen.

Individual results:

Trentyn Good (Senior) 152lbs - 3rd place
with head coach Bryan Officer




Thomas Rhodes (Sophomore) 113lbs - 4th place



Ian Mortensen (Senior) 170lbs - 7th place
with head coach Bryan Officer


Jordan Glesener (Junior) 285lbs - 7th place
left, with SC shirt


Kaiya Conway- Yasuyama (Senior) 132lbs - 8th place
right, with SC shirt


They will all be living in the hall of fame at Shorecrest High School.



Posted by DKH at 2:37 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  