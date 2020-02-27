NW Flower and Garden Festival Orca Recovery Garden
Thursday, February 27, 2020
|The Orca Recovery Garden
Northwest Flower and Garden Show
Photos by Steven H. Robinson
Visitors should check out the ORCA RECOVERY GARDEN at the Northwest Flower and Garden Festival, now through March 1, 2020 at the Washington State Convention Center, 705 Pike St, Seattle.
Look for the camper with two canoes nearby.
Perhaps some of us paddled on Lake Washington near the UW campus in one of these canoes a few years back.
Perhaps some of us paddled on Lake Washington near the UW campus in one of these canoes a few years back.
This display garden is presented jointly by the King Conservation District and NW BLOOM Ecological Services.
It has been designed with orca recovery in mind.
The southern resident orcas that visit Puget Sound are struggling for survival. Dwindling salmon runs, pollution, and boat noise are taking a toll on the orca population.
This display demonstrates how a few simple gardening practices can have significant impact upon wildlife way on down the watershed food chain, ultimately benefiting salmon and orcas and a whole lot more living creatures and plants along the way.
It has been designed with orca recovery in mind.
The southern resident orcas that visit Puget Sound are struggling for survival. Dwindling salmon runs, pollution, and boat noise are taking a toll on the orca population.
This display demonstrates how a few simple gardening practices can have significant impact upon wildlife way on down the watershed food chain, ultimately benefiting salmon and orcas and a whole lot more living creatures and plants along the way.
|Composting bins
Low impact sustainability practices are highlighted, and most are easy to do.
They include a rain-garden to filter and manage runoff, permeable pavers, and composting bins to build healthy new soil.
There are two repurposed canoes, made into raised beds with space for your favorite veggies.
There is plenty of room for some flowers and herbs, as well.
The perimeter of this display garden is lined with wood rounds and a log, placed at a good height for sitting. These natural materials offer a nice place to rest for a bit.
The King Conservation District’s website betterground.org offers more tips for those involved in stewardship projects.
They include a rain-garden to filter and manage runoff, permeable pavers, and composting bins to build healthy new soil.
There are two repurposed canoes, made into raised beds with space for your favorite veggies.
There is plenty of room for some flowers and herbs, as well.
The perimeter of this display garden is lined with wood rounds and a log, placed at a good height for sitting. These natural materials offer a nice place to rest for a bit.
The King Conservation District’s website betterground.org offers more tips for those involved in stewardship projects.
0 comments:
Post a Comment