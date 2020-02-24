LFP Council CoW meets Monday; LFP Planning Commission Tuesday
Monday, February 24, 2020
- Update from Planning Commission
- Update on Regional Transportation Funding
- Governance Manual Discussion
The Lake Forest Park Planning Commission will meet Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 7pm in the Council Chambers of City Hall.
They will continue:
- Final review of freestanding parking structure regulations
- Final review of administration (design review) and development agreement
- provisions
And the Discussion of freestanding parking structure design guidelines
0 comments:
Post a Comment