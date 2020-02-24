LFP Council CoW meets Monday; LFP Planning Commission Tuesday

Monday, February 24, 2020

The Lake Forest Park City Council Committee of the Whole will meet Monday, February 24, 2020 at 6pm in the Lake Forest room of City Hall, 17425 Ballinger Way, to discuss the following:


  1. Update from Planning Commission
  2. Update on Regional Transportation Funding
  3. Governance Manual Discussion

The Lake Forest Park Planning Commission will meet Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 7pm in the Council Chambers of City Hall.

They will continue: 
  • Final review of freestanding parking structure regulations
  • Final review of administration (design review) and development agreement
  • provisions

And the Discussion of freestanding parking structure design guidelines






