Community gathering Saturday for murdered 7-11 clerk
Wednesday, February 26, 2020
|Nagendiram Kandasamy
The 64-year old father of two was working the night shift at the store. His untimely and brutal death has deeply impacted his neighborhood.
This Saturday, February 29, 2020 there will be an informal gathering at the Edmonds Lutheran Church, 23525 84th Ave W, Edmonds 98026 from noon to 2pm.
It will be open to the community, to process this tragedy together. It will be a potluck and open space for people to share. Bring a poem, prayer, or verse of sacred text to share if you wish. Children’s space will be provided.
This is an opportunity to show support to the many who are stricken with grief at this act of violence in our community.
The suspect has not been identified. He burst into the store, jumped on the counter, shot Kandasamy and ran out the door - all in about 20 seconds. (see previous story)
