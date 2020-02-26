Your Perfect Day at Cococay - customer info night at Expedia CruiseShipCenters in Lake Forest Park

Wednesday, February 26, 2020

Expedia CruiseShipCenters and Doug Grau with Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines are hosting a free Customer Information Night on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 6:30pm. 

Alaska, Mexico, the Bahamas and of course - the Caribbean! Doug will be sharing information on the unique features of their ships and itineraries, including Your Perfect Day at Cococay. It's a great time to start making plans for the summer, or a very special Christmas memory.

Please call our office, 206-347-8777 to RSVP. We're located in the upper, outside level of the Lake Forest Park Town Center, 17171 Bothell Way NE, Suite A015. Light refreshments will be served.




