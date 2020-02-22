Putting the Gene In Your Genealogy: Irish Genealogy workshop Mar 21
Saturday, February 22, 2020
|Dr. Tyrone Bowes
The Irish Heritage Club, along with the SGS Irish Interest Group, is having an all day Irish and Scots-Irish genealogy workshop on Saturday, March 21, 2020, as part of the Seattle's official Irish Week activities.
The speaker is Dr. Tyrone Bowes of Galway, Ireland. Dr. Bowes is a noted biotechnologist who specializes in biology, history, and geography. He is founder and CEO of Irish Origenes and its extensive databases.
The theme is "Putting the Gene In Your Genealogy." Learn to use the latest technology and your DNA results to discover clues to your Irish and Scots-Irish ancestral origins.
At Fairview Christian Church, 844 NE 78th (enter parking lot from 79th), Seattle, WA, from 9:00am to 5:00pm. Doors open at 8:30am for check-in.
Fee: $50. Box lunches available for $15; please order before March 13th.
Register here or contact Jean A Roth at 206-782-2629 or jeanaroth@juno.com
