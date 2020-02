For updates call Sound Transit’s traffic hotline at 206-612-6209.













From Friday, February 28, 2020 at 7am until Monday, March 2 at 7am, NE 155th east of the I-5 overpass will be completely closed to vehicle traffic.Pedestrian and bicycle access will remain open, but no vehicles - not even for local access.Sound Transit has coordinated with King County Metro, Shoreline School District, Shoreline Fire Department, and City of Shoreline to minimize construction impacts.Crews will be working on NE 155th St to install utility lines.