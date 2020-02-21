Risk/Benefit play reading Feb 23 and Feb 29 in Shoreline









Risk / Benefit by Amanda L. Aikman and directed by Carissa Misner Smit. Staged reading February 23, and February 29, 2020 at the Shoreline Unitarian Universalist Church (SUUC) 14724 1st Ave NE, Shoreline 98155 of the political playby Amanda L. Aikman and directed by Carissa Misner Smit.





Would you be foolhardy enough to make a defiant gesture to a dictator? To her own shock, Helen, a risk-averse bureaucrat, finds herself doing just that. Immediately following her impulsive act of resistance, Helen's wife and son -- as well as her livelihood and freedom -- are severely threatened.

This fast-moving drama challenges audiences to ask themselves, "would I have the moral courage to risk everything for freedom?"









After the play there will be light snacks and discussion.





Tickets $10, available online via Brown Paper Tickets and also sold at the door.













The message of this play is thought-provoking and relevant for our current political climate in the U.S.