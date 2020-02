Shoreline Teen Center offers free six-week Young Women Empowered program

Each week will have a different theme like self-care, healthy boundaries, self-hatred, and self-love.





every Thursday from 4:30pm to 6:30pm at the The program will be taking placeat the Shoreline Teen Center 16554 Fremont Avenue N, Shoreline 98133 (aka Richmond Highlands Recreation Center , south of Shorewood High School.)





Participants must register by February 29, 2020. They can either fill out a . They can either fill out a registration form or complete the online registration . This program is free and will be a safe place for anyone who takes part in the program.













From March 5th to April 9th the Shoreline Teen Center will be partnering with Young Women Empowered for a free six-week program.