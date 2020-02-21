Shoreline Teen Center offers free six-week Young Women Empowered program
Friday, February 21, 2020
Each week will have a different theme like self-care, healthy boundaries, self-hatred, and self-love.
The program will be taking place every Thursday from 4:30pm to 6:30pm at the Shoreline Teen Center 16554 Fremont Avenue N, Shoreline 98133 (aka Richmond Highlands Recreation Center , south of Shorewood High School.)
Participants must register by February 29, 2020. They can either fill out a registration form or complete the online registration. This program is free and will be a safe place for anyone who takes part in the program.
