There was no Tuesday edition of the Shoreline Area News

Wednesday, February 26, 2020

Photo by Seattle Poppy
It's ok - you are still on the subscription list, you didn't do anything wrong, and I am ok, thanks for asking.

I literally made one keystroke to start working on Tuesday's edition and Comcast winked out.

No internet, no phone, no TV. I called Comcast and the friendly robot confirmed my address and told me that it was scheduled maintenance and everything would be done by 6am.

So I went to bed.

If anyone has influence with Comcast, I really would like to have at least a few hours advance warning for these "scheduled maintenance" episodes!

Diane Hettrick



Posted by DKH at 1:33 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  