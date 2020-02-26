There was no Tuesday edition of the Shoreline Area News
Wednesday, February 26, 2020
|Photo by Seattle Poppy
It's ok - you are still on the subscription list, you didn't do anything wrong, and I am ok, thanks for asking.
I literally made one keystroke to start working on Tuesday's edition and Comcast winked out.
No internet, no phone, no TV. I called Comcast and the friendly robot confirmed my address and told me that it was scheduled maintenance and everything would be done by 6am.
So I went to bed.
If anyone has influence with Comcast, I really would like to have at least a few hours advance warning for these "scheduled maintenance" episodes!
Diane Hettrick
So I went to bed.
If anyone has influence with Comcast, I really would like to have at least a few hours advance warning for these "scheduled maintenance" episodes!
Diane Hettrick
0 comments:
Post a Comment