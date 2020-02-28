Jobs: Shoreline Community College
Friday, February 28, 2020
Shoreline Community College
Instructor – Biology/Biotechnology (Tenure Track)
Date of first consideration: April 4, 2020
Job description and application
Automotive Instructor – Toyota T-Ten (Tenure Track)
Date of first consideration: April 4, 2020
Job description and application
Interested applicants may apply at www.shoreline.edu/hr for our full-time and part-time positions. It’s easy to search for open positions using the search bar and filtering tools.
