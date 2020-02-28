Film: La Bohème at Landmark's Crest Theatre on Mar 17
The Crest Theatre will screen a production of Puccini's La Bohème on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 7pm - 9:50pm.
Richard Jones perfectly captures the blend of tragedy and comedy and provides an acute analysis of Puccini’s young would-be artists and their lovers, the soulful Mimì and spirited Musetta.
This Royal Opera House production will screen on March 17 at 7pm. Advance tickets are on sale now and no passes/discounts will be accepted. #ROHBoheme
Landmark's Crest Cinema Center in the Ridgecrest business district 16505 5th Ave NE, Shoreline 98155
