Register for Science Fair at Shoreline STEM Festival

Sunday, February 23, 2020
Science Fair Registration is OPEN until April 15, 2020 and planning is underway for this year’s Shoreline STEM Festival which will graciously be hosted again at the Shoreline Community College Campus on Saturday, May 16, 2020.
From 10am - 1pm, science fair participants will display their projects and many local exhibitors such as Landau Associates and BioLife will be available to provide a hands on experience for the kids.
Also, this year we will have a few new additions such as a workshop teaching the art of marbling paper and a Boeing Virtual Reality Station setup for kids to create their own land rover on Mars to move rocks back to Earth!
From 1pm - 2pm, the judges will be tucked away tallying up the science fair project scores while everyone is treated to a fun science related show followed by the Awards Ceremony!
As always, pizza and treats will be on hand for purchase! We hope that you are able to join us on Saturday, May 16, 2020 and help make the 2020 Shoreline STEM Festival a memorable event! Please keep an eye out for details on the T-Shirt Design Contest coming up soon!
We currently have three open committee positions: Volunteer Coordinator, Exhibitor Coordinator, and Social Media Coordinator. If you are interested or know of anyone please reach out on Facebook at Shoreline STEM Festival - Home or email us at shorelinestemfestival@gmail.com.
