Live and local for Saturday February 22, 2020
Friday, February 21, 2020
This Saturday, February 22, 2020 here's what's happening
AURORA BOREALIS
Wyatt Olney and the Wreckage with WOODSHED - The Requisite - End of May - 8:30pm - midnight - $15 cover - 21+ Doors open at 8pm
Wyatt Olney and The Wreckage is a hard rock quartet from Seattle, WA.
Formed in 2015, the group quickly rose to prominence in the Pacific Northwest and surrounding territories after the release of the debut album Dark Futures in 2016.
Over the course of 2016, the band went from playing basements to performing to a sold-out Showbox Market (1200 capacity) alongside Seattle rock giants Windowpane and Van Eps.
The Aurora Borealis is a restaurant and event space with live entertainment most days of the week.
DARRELL'S TAVERN
T-ROX, KLED, DR. QUINN MEDICINE WOMAN
9pm – 1am - $8 cover - 21+
Darrell's Tavern 18041 Aurora Ave N. 206-542-6688.
Heavy rock metal and punk bands at Shoreline's own Dive Bar.
Live music, vintage decor, pizza, tacos, hotdogs, and free pool
EASY MONKEY TAPHOUSE
Brian Butler Band - $7 cover - 8 - 10pm
Call for Reservations: (206) 420-1326
Acclaimed musician Brian Butler plays bold blues and originals steeped in the ambiance of a gifted storyteller.
Backing his expressive vocals with dynamic guitar and harmonica, Brian’s captivating songs touch on adventure in New Orleans (“Second Line Beat”), love and lust in a winter storm (“When the Wind Blows”), nature’s fate (“Snow River”), a trip to the old neighborhood (“Holly Lane”), and the loss of a once close friend (“The News About Billy”).
Never straying too far from his blues background, Brian has created an innovate sound that pays tribute to the classic blues while blending diverse musical influences.
Easy Monkey is a restaurant, bar, with a full floor event center in the North City Business District.
|Danny Godinez at North City Bistro
NORTH CITY BISTRO and WINE SHOP
Danny Godinez - $15 Cover - 8 - 10:30pm
North City Bistro and Wine Shop, 1520 NE 177th St, Shoreline 98155
Call 206-365-4447 or go to website and fill out the simple reservation request form in order to secure seats for the show. Then buy your tickets here.
Guitarist/singer-songwriter Danny Godinez has been a mainstay in the Seattle music scene for over a decade. He has played with a wide variety of musical figures including Carlos Santana, Jason Mraz, Tim Reynolds, and Johnny Lang. He has toured throughout Europe, Alaska, and the lower 48, and is known for his inventive and inspiring solo shows.
His solo performances showcase his fiery guitar technique, thoughtful vocal songs, and experimental grooves using innovative guitar looping.
Danny Godinez is also a highly sought after guitar instructor.
North City Bistro has built a reputation as a genuine venue for artists and music lovers alike. Very intimate, with a great wine and food selection. Open with music: Tuesday – Saturday. Wine Shop: 2:00pm. Kitchen: 4:30pm to Close.
|Ray Skjelbred and the Yeti Chasers
THIRD PLACE COMMONS
Ray Skjelbred and the Yeti Chasers - FREE and family friendly. 7:30 - 9:30pm
Third Place Commons Town Center, intersection of Bothell and Ballinger Way NE in Lake Forest Park.
Giving our poor old piano the ride of its life, the ubiquitous Mr. Skjelbred shreds on the ivories with his Sasquatch-seeking buddies on drums, bass, and horns. A Commons favorite!
Thanks to Merlone Geier, TPC provides free live music every Friday and Saturday. Third Place Commons is a beloved community space with a full calendar of activities and a Farmers Market in the summer.
For a complete listing of live music in Shoreline throughout the week, check out the calendar on the Music in Shoreline site.
