Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) update from the City of Shoreline
Friday, February 28, 2020
National, state, and local health officials are closely monitoring the outbreak of illness caused by the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.
Although the current risk to people in King County from COVID-19 remains low (with no local cases), the Center for Disease Control (CDC) has stated that it is increasingly likely that it will spread within the US at some point.
We are monitoring the situation as well and following the guidance of the CDC, the State Department of Health, and Public Health – Seattle and King County. At this time, the public in Washington is not considered at risk for COVID-19. In the event of an outbreak here, the Department of Health and Public Health – Seattle and King County will be the lead agencies and our work will be to support them.
The Department of Health has established a quarantine site on state-owned property next to the Public Health Labs on the Fircrest Campus in Shoreline. The facility is for healthy people who have potentially been exposed to the virus but are not exhibiting any symptoms and are unable to safely separate themselves from others at home for the required 14 days.
Public Health medical personal will test any person in quarantine exhibiting symptoms. If the person tests positive for the virus, they will be taken to a medical facility. Washington State Patrol is providing 24/7 security at the site.
What you can do
Prepare now: Public Health recommends that organizations and individuals prepare now to reduce the number of illnesses and negative effects that could occur in our community.
Travel and illness: People who are traveling should be aware of the impacted countries, and if they become ill after traveling, call a doctor or hospital immediately.
Discrimination: While health officials first detected the virus in Wuhan, China, and China has seen the most significant outbreak of the virus, the World Health Organization (WHO) has confirmed infections in countries across the world. Discrimination based on ethnicity or ancestry will make the situation worse.
Emergency Kit: We always recommend keeping a basic disaster kit which will be critical in any kind of emergency.
Masks: Public Health does not currently recommend that people wear masks when they are in public. This is because the immediate health risk to the public in Washington is currently low. Additionally, scientists are not sure whether wearing a mask in public keeps healthy people from getting sick.
Prepare now: Public Health recommends that organizations and individuals prepare now to reduce the number of illnesses and negative effects that could occur in our community.
Travel and illness: People who are traveling should be aware of the impacted countries, and if they become ill after traveling, call a doctor or hospital immediately.
Discrimination: While health officials first detected the virus in Wuhan, China, and China has seen the most significant outbreak of the virus, the World Health Organization (WHO) has confirmed infections in countries across the world. Discrimination based on ethnicity or ancestry will make the situation worse.
- Having Chinese ancestry – or any other ancestry – does not make a person more vulnerable to this illness. Coronavirus doesn’t recognize race, nationality, nor ethnicity.
Emergency Kit: We always recommend keeping a basic disaster kit which will be critical in any kind of emergency.
- Build a kit - information from the Red Cross
Masks: Public Health does not currently recommend that people wear masks when they are in public. This is because the immediate health risk to the public in Washington is currently low. Additionally, scientists are not sure whether wearing a mask in public keeps healthy people from getting sick.
- However, if you are sick you should wear a mask in a healthcare setting (such as a waiting room) to avoid exposing other people when you cough or sneeze.
City of Shoreline
0 comments:
Post a Comment