Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) update from the City of Shoreline

Having Chinese ancestry – or any other ancestry – does not make a person more vulnerable to this illness. Coronavirus doesn’t recognize race, nationality, nor ethnicity.



Emergency Kit: We always recommend keeping a basic disaster kit which will be critical in any kind of emergency.

Build a kit - information from the Red Cross

Masks: Public Health does not currently recommend that people wear masks when they are in public. This is because the immediate health risk to the public in Washington is currently low. Additionally, scientists are not sure whether wearing a mask in public keeps healthy people from getting sick.

However, if you are sick you should wear a mask in a healthcare setting (such as a waiting room) to avoid exposing other people when you cough or sneeze.





Public Health recommends that organizations and individuals prepare now to reduce the number of illnesses and negative effects that could occur in our community.: People who are traveling should be aware of the impacted countries, and if they become ill after traveling, call a doctor or hospital immediately.While health officials first detected the virus in Wuhan, China, and China has seen the most significant outbreak of the virus, the World Health Organization (WHO) has confirmed infections in countries across the world. Discrimination based on ethnicity or ancestry will make the situation worse.